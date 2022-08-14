Person dies after crash in Waimakariri

One person has died following a crash in Waimakariri this morning, police have confirmed.

Police say they were called to the single-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Tram Rd and North Eyre Rd in West Eyreton, about 8am.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and was due to reopen late this morning.

Police thanked motorists for their patience.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.