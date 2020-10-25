Person injured after boat capsizes near Kaiapoi

One person has suffered injuries after a boat capsized on the Eyre River, west of Kaiapoi.

Emergency services were called to the shores of the river, which flows south-east into the Waimakariri River, shortly before 3pm.

A rescue helicopter was en route to treat the injured person of the four-strong group, a police spokeswoman says.

Two fire trucks from the Kaiapoi brigade were at the river shore trying to get access to the party, Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Lyn Crossan said.

It's the second water incident in the area in a week, after a person died in a boat-related incident in Kaiapoi last Wednesday.

Police were called to the Waimakariri River around 7.30am and the boat was found a short time later.

A spokeswoman confirmed it was not a drowning incident.

