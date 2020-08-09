Sunday, 9 August 2020

Person rescued after serious crash in Lincoln

    One person has been seriously injured after a two-car crash at an intersection in Lincoln in the Selwyn District.

    A police spokesperson said one person was able to get out of the car, but another remained trapped inside and was in a serious condition.

    Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.46pm today after two cars collided at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Springs Rd.

    Police confirmed that the trapped person has been freed.

    Traffic control is in place and police were awaiting a tow truck to remove a car from the scene.

     

