Monday, 5 September 2022

Person seriously hurt in crash near Arthur's Pass

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle crash near Arthur's Pass on State Highway 73.

    The crash happened at 6.42am near McGrath Creek Bridge, between Arthur's Pass and Otira, near Punchbowl Rd.

    Fire and Emergency crews were called to the crash scene, along with a rescue helicopter and ambulance.

    The highway was closed as emergency crews extracted the trapped person, who was then flown to Christchurch Hospital.

    The road has since reopened, and police are investigating.

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter