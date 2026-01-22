Pilot seriously hurt in Omarama crash

Emergency services were called to the aerodrome mid-afternoon. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

A pilot is in a serious condition and had to be cut out of their glider following a crash at the Omarama Aerodrome.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said appliances from Omarama were called to the incident about 3.20pm today.

St John ambulance, police and a rescue helicopter were also in attendance.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, and the circumstances of the crash would be investigated.