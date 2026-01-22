Thursday, 22 January 2026

Pilot seriously hurt in Omarama crash

    Emergency services were called to the aerodrome mid-afternoon. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
    A pilot is in a serious condition and had to be cut out of their glider following a crash at the Omarama Aerodrome.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said appliances from Omarama were called to the incident about 3.20pm today.

    St John ambulance, police and a rescue helicopter were also in attendance.

    The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, and the circumstances of the crash would be investigated.

    Otago Daily Times