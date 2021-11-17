Police name man killed in crash near Ashburton

Police have named the man who died following a crash in Mid Canterbury last Thursday.

Jonathan Rutherford, 32, of Oxford, was killed after a single vehicle crash on Ealing Montalto Rd in Carew, south of Ashburton.

Police were called to the crash after the vehicle Rutherford was in reportedly collided with a concrete barrier.

"Police extend their sympathies to his loved ones," a spokesperson said.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.