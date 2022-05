Shaun Charlwood. Photo: Police

Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of a 33-year-old who went missing in Canterbury at the weekend.

Shaun Charlwood was reported missing about 4pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Police believe Charlwood is in the Canterbury area, the spokesperson said.

"He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with roses/writing on the front, white high top Supra shoes and carrying a Nike backpack."

Anyone who has seen Charlwood should phone 105 and quote file number 220528/2681.