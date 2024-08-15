Police seize $200k in cash, drugs and firearms

Ashburton police seized about $200,000 in cash following an operation in the town targeting illicit drugs. Photo: Police

Two men have been charged after Canterbury police seized a "significant quantity of firearms, drugs and cash" during a raid in Ashburton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said about $200,000 in cash, 14 firearms, 844 cannabis plants and 12.3kg of cannabis head was seized in the operation.

A substantial amount of equipment used for cannabis cultivation was also found.

Jenkins said a 59-year-old man has been charged with supplying cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is due to reappear in Ashburton District Court on September 9.

Fourteen firearms were also found in the raid. Photo: Police

A 55-year-old man has also been charged with cultivating cannabis, conspiring to deal with cannabis, and selling or supplying a firearm to a non-licensed holder.

He is set to appear in Ashburton District Court on August 19.

"The investigation into this offending is ongoing and police are not ruling out laying further charges as our enquiries continue," Jenkins said.