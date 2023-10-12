Polling day wet and windy

If you plan to stay dry while voting, it may pay to cast your vote before election day this year.

For much of the southern regions, the weather is forecast to be very wet and very windy on Saturday.

But before that, temperatures around Otago and Southland are expected to reach the low 20s tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a west-to-northwest flow was expected to predominate over New Zealand from today until Sunday, with embedded fronts moving over the country during the weekend.

"These fronts will bring periods of rain to mainly western parts of the country, with bursts of heavy rain likely about the west of the South Island."

It was likely the fronts would bring "warnable" amounts of rainfall to Westland, Fiordland and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago on Saturday and again on Sunday, he said.

During the next three days, northwest winds were also likely to reach severe gale about exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, Queenstown Lakes and the Canterbury high country on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the northwest winds were also expected to reach severe galeforce about exposed parts of Canterbury, he said.

Despite the wet and windy weather, temperatures will remain in the high teens over the weekend.

By John Lewis