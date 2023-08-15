Power returned to Wanaka

The equipment involved in the unexpected fault that has cut power to central Wānaka. Photo: Marjorie Cook

A power cut decaffeinated Wānaka’s early-morning coffee seekers today, after a fault in Aurora Energy’s equipment affected 162 central business district customers.

A switch in a power box on the corner of Dungarvaon St and Brownston St blew about 5.30am.

Although many of the impacted customers were reconnected by 11.30am, some including the Otago Daily Times office, were not restored until mid-afternoon.

There were still 38 customers waiting to be connected at 3.30pm.

Further outages could be expected on Wednesday and Thursday as work continued to fix the fault, an Aurora Energy spokeswoman said.