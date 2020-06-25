Thursday, 25 June 2020

Quake felt widely

    1. Star News
    2. Districts

    A "strong" earthquake was felt widely throughout the lower South Island this morning.

    Geonet initially recorded the quake as magnitude 5.9, at a depth of 5km, 40km west of Milford sound at 10.20am.

    Multiple residents in Otago and Southland felt it  and said there was a rumbling for about 15 seconds.

    In Wanaka another said it was "strong" and also lasted approach 15 seconds.

    It was also felt in Christchurch and Dunedin.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter