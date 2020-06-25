Quake felt widely

A "strong" earthquake was felt widely throughout the lower South Island this morning.

Geonet initially recorded the quake as magnitude 5.9, at a depth of 5km, 40km west of Milford sound at 10.20am.

Multiple residents in Otago and Southland felt it and said there was a rumbling for about 15 seconds.

In Wanaka another said it was "strong" and also lasted approach 15 seconds.

It was also felt in Christchurch and Dunedin.