Rakaia woman named as crash victim

    Police have released the name of the woman who died following a highway crash near Ashburton on Thursday last week.

    She was 61-year-old Deidre Anne Edwards, from Rakaia.

    The two-vehicle crash, on State Highway 1 just north of the town, was reported to police about 7:20pm.

    One person died at the scene, and another person received serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

    Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.