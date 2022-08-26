Rangiora Health Hub confusion addressed

An artist’s impression of the proposed Rangiora Health Hub. Image: supplied by Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

The proposed Rangiora Health Hub is back on track to offer after hours health care.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and district council staff met with representatives from South Link Health, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury (the former Canterbury District Health Board) and the Rangiora Medical Centre this week to address confusion around the consent process.

"We have had great discussions and we are all happy that the project is moving forward," Gordon said.

"I appreciate all the work Murray Tilyard from South Link Health and Tracey Maisey from Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury have done to prioritise after hours health care in our district and I look forward to continuing to work with them.

"We are all excited to see a new time frame for this project emerge in the coming weeks."

The meeting was called following comments at a recent Rangiora-Ashley Community Board meeting suggesting the council was placing an ‘‘operation restriction’’ in the resource consent for the medical centre to close at 10pm.

Gordon said the council was ready to issue the resource consent for the medical centre to operate between 8am and 10pm, in line with the application from South Link Health.

Some flexibility has been written into the consent to allow medical staff to continue attending to patients after the doors close at 10pm.

The operation of the medical centre has been sub-contracted to the Rangiora Medical Centre.

Gordon said all the parties recognised the importance of after hours care to the community.

"I know that many would like to see this go even further and provide a 24 hour medical service.

"It will require more consultation and work, but ultimately that is our goal."

It is hoped that construction work will begin on the site next year, with the opening now likely to be in 2024.

Outside of the 8am to 10pm operating hours, the St John Paramedic service will continue to provide emergency medical care.

People can also phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter