Rangiora homicide: Ground penetrating radar used

Police are using ground-penetrating radar at a property in North Canterbury in relation to the death of Richard Leman.

The 41-year-old's body was found inside his car parked in a garage in Tyler St, Rangiora, on April 17 this year, sparking a homicide inquiry.

Police have searched several properties in North Canterbury as part of their investigation.

On Thursday, they raided a property in Percival St, Rangiora. Several officers could be seen at the property, including members of the Specialist Search Group.

A ground-penetrating radar device could also be seen being taken into the property.

Police are searching a home in Rangiora with a ground-penetration radar device in relation to the death of Richard Leman. Photo: NZ Herald

A police spokesperson confirmed staff were conducting a “pre-planned search warrant” at the address which related to the investigation.

Last week, police raided a property across the road which was gutted by fire last year.

They also visited a property in Good St, Rangiora.

A woman was later seen being spoken to by police officers before scene examination experts arrived.

The New Zealand Herald earlier reported that police visited a block of apartments in Rolleston, speaking to residents and asking about comings and goings from Leman’s former flat.

It is understood Leman moved in late last year and moved out about a month before his death.

An agent connected with the apartment declined to comment to the Herald, but said Leman was not on the lease for the property.

Police have also searched a property in Andrew St, Rangiora, a short distance from where Leman was found.

Richard Leman. Photo: supplied

Meanwhile, it can be reported that Leman was being managed by Corrections at the time of his death.

Acting operations director Toni Stewart confirmed to the Herald that Leman was under their management, but not subject to electronic monitoring.

“To avoid compromising the active police investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide at this stage.”

Detective Inspector Joel Syme earlier said a homicide inquiry into Leman’s death was continuing, with investigators concentrating on his last known movements and the movements of his vehicle in the days before it was found in Tyler St.

“Anyone who saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to Monday, 17 April is asked to get in touch with police,” he said.

Leman had been missing for more than a week, with multiple social media posts shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

On the evening of April 17, a car linked to him was found in a garage in Tyler St, with a man’s body inside.

Leman’s sister Nicky Leman earlier posted on Facebook confirming that her brother was dead.