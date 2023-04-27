Rangiora homicide: Police going door-to-door

Police have been going door-to-door in Rangiora as part of the homicide investigation into the death of a man whose body was found inside a car. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have finished examining a property where a body was found inside a parked car in North Canterbury more than a week ago.

Richard Leman, 41, has been missing for more than two weeks, with multiple social media posts shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

On the evening of April 17, a car linked to Leman was found in a garage on Tyler St, Rangiora. Inside the car was a man’s body. Upon making the discovery, police began a homicide investigation.

Police have not released any further information since seeking sightings of Leman’s white Nissan Fuga.

Officers have since finished a scene examination of the property where the body was found.

On Thursday, more than 15 police officers could be seen in Rangiora in the area near where the car was found, going door-to-door talking to residents.

A police spokesperson confirmed staff were "out canvassing in relation to the homicide inquiry".

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said last week police were conducting "extensive inquiries" to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan in the week leading up to April 17.

"We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death."

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said there was no update to provide on the investigation. Police were not in a position to release the name of the man whose body was found, the spokesperson said.

On Thursday police raided a property on Andrews St - a short distance from where Leman’s car was discovered.

The owner of the property said he was yet to be contacted by police regarding the raid, but was aware police were at his home. He said his daughter lived at the address.

He last drove past the property last Tuesday and said it looked like "Fort Knox".

The woman’s mother said she had spoken with her daughter on Thursday morning. She said she was doing okay and that her daughter was not involved in what had happened.

"No, she was friends with him, but no, definitely not."

A neighbour said he saw a white van and two cars parked outside the woman’s house late on Monday night after Leman’s body was found.

By 6am the next morning they were gone.

He said he had previously seen Leman at the property.

A couple who live near the home police were searching said they had seen the white Nissan Fuga at the property on several occasions.

"I had seen it around here a few times, different times of night," the man said.

A white car that Leman’s family and friends have shared widely on social media, that they believe he was driving, was parked at the property the body was found at.

Before the body was found, Leman’s sister, Kim Leman Bennett, posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

"Police have been notified … We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health," his sister posted.

"Someone out there must know something, we just need to know and want him home."

Leman Bennett earlier declined to comment.

She said in her earlier post that Leman "may look rough and tough" but he was "a big baby at heart and a mummy’s boy".

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

"Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others," Leman Bennett said.

"We just want him home."

The house where the body was found is owned by Kāinga Ora and appears to be unoccupied.

It is unkempt and overgrown, with smashed windows and others boarded up.

A Tyler Street resident said the house was sold a couple of months ago.

He said he had never seen the car before and the garage door was shut on Monday.

Another resident who walks her dog past the house every day said a woman and a young boy were on the grass on the property on Monday afternoon.

Another neighbour told the New Zealand Herald that a young man spoke to his mother-in-law on Monday and asked if she knew anything about a stolen vehicle that was parked in the garage where the body was found. The garage door was shut at the time.

Just before midday on Tuesday last week, police were seen leaving a property across the road from where the body was found with hard drives that appeared to have come from CCTV cameras.

