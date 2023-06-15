Rangiora homicide: Police make another arrest after dismembered body found in car boot

Warning: Contains graphic content

Richard Leman was allegedly murdered on April 11. Photo: Facebook

Police have made a further arrest in relation to the death of Richard Leman, whose body was found dismembered in the boot of his car.

Leman’s body was found inside his own car, parked in a garage in Tyler St, Rangiora, on April 17. Police then began a homicide inquiry.

On June 3, police raided a property on Oxford Rd, Rangiora, and arrested a 46-year-old man. The man has since been charged with murdering Leman on April 11.

On Thursday police announced a 38-year-old woman had been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

She is due to appear in the Nelson District Court today.

The Herald earlier revealed that Leman’s body was dismembered and that when police found him his torso was in the boot of his car with several parts of his body missing. It is believed he was shot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman earlier said police were able to confirm, with the blessing of Leman’s family, that some of his remains have not been recovered.

“We are releasing these details in the hope that we can provide some closure for Richard’s family,” she said.

“We are not in a position to provide any further information in relation to this however this is understandably very distressing for Richard’s family.

“We would like to be able to recover the missing remains so his family can move forward from this tragedy.”

While one person had been charged with murder, police believed others were involved in his death.

“We believe the others involved would have discussed what occurred with their friends and associates.

“Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

“We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us.”

Richard Leman's body was found inside the boot of his car on April 17. Photo: George Heard

The 46-year-old man accused of murdering Leman was granted name suppression in his appearance in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Stephen O’Driscoll.

He was remanded in custody until June 23 for his first appearance in the High Court.

According to court documents the man allegedly murdered Leman, 41, on April 11 in Rangiora. Leman’s family earlier said Leman was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

The man spoke twice in the hearing, once to confirm he could hear the judge, and then gave the judge his full name.

The Herald was the only media outlet in attendance for the brief hearing.

Leman’s sister, Nicky Leman, told the Herald after the man’s arrest that the last seven weeks since her brother first went missing had been “total fear”.

“I haven’t been sleeping, I’ve been getting up throughout the night checking my windows and doors and making sure all my children are in bed safe it’s like I have not been sleeping. We’re all like that, we’re all a mess, all of us.

“We had no idea what was going on because the police don’t tell you anything because they’ve got an investigation to do and then you don’t want to know because you don’t want to jeopardise anything, so it’s been a catch-22 situation, we want to know but then we don’t because we don’t want to compromise anything. If we talk to the wrong person we don’t want anything compromised because we want justice for Richard.”

Nicky Leman, who does not live in Christchurch, said it had been hard being in the same city knowing those responsible were “walking around… breathing the same air as all of us”.

“It’s such a hard thing... that is why today was a relief, first thing this morning it was a relief to get told they’d made an arrest.”

Leman was a beloved brother, son, and father to three boys “his babies”, Nicky Leman said.

“He was a funny guy, he made us laugh when we were down, he put a smile on our face. That was just Richard.”

Police searching a home on Andrew St, Rangiora, after finding Richard Leman's body in a car. Photo: George Heard.

She said the family had “no clue” as to why someone would want to harm Leman.

“Richard was friends with everybody, that was how he was. If you were down, you could’ve been a complete stranger and if you were on the side of the road and if you were upset or crying or whatever, he would stop and say ‘Are you alright?’ and give you a hug and say ‘is there anything I can do to help you’. That’s the kind of guy he was.

“Everyone was Richard’s friend, it was like he had an infectious personality where you just wanted to be around him.”

Nicky Leman said her parents were “not coping at all”. The couple also lost their oldest child to leukaemia, she said.

“I can’t come to terms with it, this is my little brother… every time I think about it I start to cry.”

She said the police had done an “amazing job” throughout their investigation.

“I think the police are amazing. They’ve been brilliant with my parents, because my parents are elderly and they’re very unwell, and just the way they’ve handled everything, I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The family appealed to anyone who still had information they had not disclosed to speak up.

“If anybody knows anything to come forward to the police and give them the information so we can get justice for Richard and if there’s anybody else involved that the police get everybody involved, that’s it,” she said.

“The police are on the right track and they’re doing their job and they’re absolute in the course that they’re taking and that gives us comfort.”

Police used a ground-penetrating radar device at a property in Rangiora. Photo: George Heard

The Herald had previously reported that police visited a block of apartments in Rolleston, speaking to residents and asking about comings and goings from Leman’s former flat.

It’s understood Leman moved in late last year and moved out about a month before his death.

Police have also searched several properties in Rangiora in relation to the investigation, including properties at Andrew St and Good St - just a few hundred metres from where Leman’s body was found - and two properties across the road from one another on South Belt in the Southbrook part of the town.

Police were seen using a ground-penetrating radar device at one of the properties.

Corrections’ acting operations director Toni Stewart earlier confirmed to the Herald that Leman was under their management but was not subject to electronic monitoring.

“To avoid compromising the active police investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide at this stage.”

Leman, 41, had been missing for more than a week, with multiple social media posts shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

On the evening of April 17, a car linked to him was found in a garage in Tyler St, with a man’s body inside.

Police then launched a homicide inquiry, and appealed for sightings of his white Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to his body being discovered.

Leman was a “proud and devoted father” of his three sons, aged 10 and younger, his family earlier said.

He was also an “adored son”, a “much-loved little brother” and a “doting uncle”.

Before the discovery of his body, Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

“Police have been notified … We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health,” his sister posted.

“Someone out there must know something, we just need to know and want him home.”

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file 230415/8026. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

By Sam Sherwood and Kurt Bayer