Rangiora respite care beds out of action

Flexi beds for respite care at the Rangiora Health Hub are out of action due to staffing shortages. Photo: Google Maps

The loss of hospital beds for respite care at the Rangiora Health Hub is another blow to the community, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand has confirmed that the respite care service has not been available since August last year due to staffing shortages.

Mr Doocey said services being cancelled due to nursing shortages had become ‘‘all too common in hospitals around the country’’ and it was yet another blow for residents, on top of the delay of the proposed after-hours, urgent care facility at the health hub.

He blamed the Government for ‘‘dragging their heels in placing nurses on the immigration green list’’.

‘‘You’ve got to ask yourself the question: If the Government hadn’t been so stubborn to adapt its immigration settings to respond to the health workforce crisis, would the beds in Waimakariri have to be closed?’’

Tracey Maisey, Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's executive director planning, funding and decision support, said while the beds were not in use, they remained on the site.

She said the beds have been supported by dual registered midwives, who also held a nursing registration.

‘‘It is no longer common for midwives to be dual practising, so most of the staff at the hub are not registered to care for respite patients - the patients that have tended to occupy the flexi-beds.’’

At least five registered nurses were required to fill a 24/7 roster to look after the four beds, Ms Maisey said.

‘‘We will continue to seek dual registered staff to support the model of care at Rangiora.’’

Aged residential care facilities in North Canterbury were able offer respite services in the meantime, she said.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.