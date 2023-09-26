Rapid glacial retreat driven by Ocean temperatures

Franz Josef Glacier on November 30, 2012, (left) and December 11, 2015. The glacier has now retreated at least 800m since 2015. PHOTOS: BRIAN ANDERSON

Franz Josef Glacier has shrunk 500m in the past five years due to the "shocking rise" in ocean temperatures, a glacier expert says.

And in the past 30 years, 200 glaciers in the Southern Alps have disappeared altogether, Victoria University glaciologist Brian Anderson, of Ross, said.

"It’s not a very happy story [and] they are getting a lot smaller," he told the West Coast Conservation Board.

Dr Anderson presented an update on his ongoing observation work on the Southern Alps glaciers — particularly those in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park — as the board met in Hokitika on Thursday.

He outlined the climatic factors at play in the ongoing huge glacial decline, and the consequent impact on recreation and tourism activities important to South Westland.

"Since the Westland Tai Poutini National Park plan was notified in 2018, the glaciers have retreated another 500m.

"It is hard to keep up," Dr Anderson said.

Some of the sites where glacier guide concession areas were now operating were, when the current national park plan was promulgated in 2018, not intended due to the dramatic retreat since of the Franz and Fox glaciers.

It was a direct reflection of climate change and it was happening now, Dr Anderson said.

"One of the main drivers of glacier change in the Southern Alps is ocean temperature.

The year 2016 was the hottest on record, but 2023 is "off the chart".

"The last two years we’ve had these marine heatwaves. This is the crucial thing that drives glacial change."

The known changes in the global climate system directly correlated to what was happening with the glaciers, including the huge loss of sea ice in the Southern Ocean, he said.

"Sea ice is closely linked with what happens in the Southern Alps — in 2023 it is very, very low."

Dr Anderson said that fact alone was "shocking" and equated to four times the land area of New Zealand "missing".

"Right now some pretty crazy things are going on."

A view of the terminal face of Franz Josef Glacier reflected in Peter's Pool, in 1923. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He noted this country’s glaciers were mostly on the West Coast, with the bulk within protected national park or gazetted wilderness areas.

The most northern, the Rolleston near Otira, along with the furthest south in the region, Brewster, at Haast, were under regular measurement.

Dr Anderson said Franz Josef Glacier had the "longest and best" record of length measurement in the southern hemisphere — meaning its remarkable advances and retreats were well documented.

A low point for Franz had been 40 years ago before the "extraordinary advance" of growth of about 1.5 km over the next 25 years.

"The biggest profile it had was in 1998."

But more extraordinary was the dramatic "full-speed retreat" from around 2017.

Dr Anderson noted that in the same period, over about 30 years, some Westland glaciers, such as the Victoria, had either retreated a long way "or have just gone".

This included the Ivory in the Waitaha headwaters, and there was a list of at least 200 glaciers in the region that had vanished.

Dr Anderson said a crucial question for Franz Josef was always if there was enough ice moving down from the top to make up for the melt at the bottom and, over time, it had always advanced.

But what was happening now was marked by more dynamic effects over short periods, for instance where the glacier had retreated by 70m in one year.

The Greymouth Star

By Brendon McMahon

Local democracy reporter