Red-zoned Canterbury land could soon have houses again

A red zone property in Kairaki, north of Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

A North Canterbury trust hopes that by mid-year leases will be signed for the first homes to go back into land red-zoned after the damaging February 2011 earthquakes.

Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara, which oversees the Tūhaitara Coastal Park in North Canterbury, has been gifted neighbouring red-zoned land at Kairaki by the Crown.

Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust general manager Greg Byrne said, after the land was red-zoned, Waimakariri District Council undertook work to fix the infrastructure heading into the Kairaki campground and this meant that services are also available to the areas that were red-zoned.

He said the trust intended to issue leases for 47 sections and hope that by leasing the land, it can raise funds for the trust while also bringing new life and vibrancy to the area.

Byrne said the buildings would be expected to be relocatable, and people would need to make a submission on their plans for land to ensure it will be positive for the area.

"People have the opportunity to put these light, modular or tiny-home type structures on there to raise revenue for the trust in order to be able to carry out things like coastal protection, wetland restoration, trails and interpretation and maybe help our education programme."

The aim was not primarily about generating revenue, but ensuring it was a successful endeavour.

Byrne said at this stage he could not confirm cost of the leases, but the trust expected to confirm the details and start advertising for potential lessees soon. He expected to have at least some leases finalised by the end of June.