Rescue helicopter called after truck crash

Emergency services were called to the incident on Queen Charlotte Drive in Havelock at 10.45am.
A police spokesperson said a truck had gone down a bank and the rescue helicopter was en-route.
"The serious crash unit will be examining the scene."
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances are at the scene. They are assisting St John and police.