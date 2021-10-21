Rescue helicopter called after truck crash

A police spokesperson said a rescue helicopter was en-route. Photo: File image

A truck has ended up down a bank after a crash in Marlborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Queen Charlotte Drive in Havelock at 10.45am.

A police spokesperson said a truck had gone down a bank and the rescue helicopter was en-route.

"The serious crash unit will be examining the scene."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances are at the scene. They are assisting St John and police.