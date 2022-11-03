Residents evacuated from holiday park allowed to return home

The 130 residents evacuated from Woodend Beach Holiday Park when it was threatened by a large fire overnight will be allowed to return home from this evening.

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Dave Berry says the situation is safe enough for residents to return home as of 5pm today through a managed re-occupation.

Campers rush to leave the Woodend Beach Holiday Park. Photo: Hamish Clark / NZ Herald

But he said they should be prepared for future evacuations if the conditions change.

Crews will be controlling and monitoring the fire throughout the night, he said.

If anyone has any concerns, call 111.

"Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft continue to drop water on the fire to knock it down with ground crews tackling spot fires and hotspots and firming up the containment lines on the flanks of the fire," Berry said.

Te Mana Ora - Community and Public Health is advising people affected by smoke from the fire to close windows and doors, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the Woodend fire should phone their general practice team in the first instance.

Berry said a Fenz team is investigating how the fire started.