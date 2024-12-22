Restricted fire season on way

Fire restrictions have been put in place as temperatures rise and vegetation and riverbeds dry. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A restricted fire season is on the way for Coastal Waitaki, the only question is when.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Waitaki group manager Mike Harrison said the zone could enter a restricted season as early as this weekend.

"Over the last 10 days, the coastal area has dried up significantly so the conditions are reaching the point of a restricted fire season," he said on Wednesday.

It would mean all outdoor fires would require permits before being lit.

Rain was expected this weekend and could delay the restrictions, but they were inevitable, Mr Harrison said.

The Coastal Waitaki Zone goes as far south as Palmerston and as far north as the Waitaki River.

It also goes inland through to Duntroon.

Some types of fires, such as barbecues, outdoor heaters and cultural fires, did not require a permit even during the restricted fire season.

However, Mr Harrison encouraged people to be vigilant, to stay close at all times, and have a plan to extinguish if need be.

"I just want people to have a really enjoyable and safe Christmas. All I can ask is that people pay close attention to the conditions, that they don’t light up in days of high temperatures and high winds."

He recommended anyone planning to light a fire to visit, checkitsalright.nz