Road reopens after serious crash

State Highway 6 on the West Coast has now been cleared after a serious crash earlier this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the crash on Lower Buller Gorge Rd (SH6) at about 1.30pm.

"Initial indications suggest serious injuries and a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene," the spokesperson said.

The road was closed between Heaphys and Meadow Rds for about 2 hours, reopening at about 3.45pm.