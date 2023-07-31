Monday, 31 July 2023

Road reopens after serious crash

    State Highway 6 on the West Coast has now been cleared after a serious crash earlier this afternoon. 

    A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the crash on Lower Buller Gorge Rd (SH6) at about 1.30pm.

    "Initial indications suggest serious injuries and a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene," the spokesperson said. 

    The road was closed between Heaphys and Meadow Rds for about 2 hours, reopening at about 3.45pm.

     