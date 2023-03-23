Road spikes used to stop fleeing motorist

Photo: Getty Images / File

A fleeing motorist who crashed the vehicle he was driving after police deployed road spikes is set to appear in court.

The 28-year-old driver failed to stop for police on State Highway 1 near Winchester about 2.15pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle, which had no number plates, crashed about 50km away on Winter St in Ashburton after police deployed the road spikes.

There were no reports of injuries and the spokesperson said officers followed the vehicle at "road speed".

The man is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on April 4 where he will “likely be a few” charges, the spokesperson said.