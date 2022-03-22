Roads closed as thick smoke billows from house fire in North Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received multiple calls about the blaze at a property on Island Rd, Flaxton, at 8.40am on Tuesday.
The fire was on the western side of State Highway 1. Crews arrived to find the house "fully involved" in flames.
Crews remain at the scene but the fire is under control.
Two crews from Kaiapoi, along with two tankers from Woodend and Rangiora, attended.
Police have closed Skewbridge Rd and Ohoka Rd at Mill Rd due to thick smoke from the fire making driving dangerous.
"Fire and Emergency NZ are in attendance and Ohoka Road has been closed to all traffic.
"Traffic from Rangiora to Kaiapoi is being diverted via Mulcocks and Lineside Road and Kaiapoi traffic heading to Rangiora is being diverted via Mill Road.
"Please take care in the area and follow directions."
-NZ Herald and Star News