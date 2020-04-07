Rough weather on the way for Easter weekend

An active front is expected to bring rain and strong winds to parts of Canterbury and the South Island over Easter weekend.

A showery southwest flow is expected to spread over the country on Thursday, as a weakening front clears the North Island.

These southwesterlies are expected to be strong in exposed places, with gales likely about exposed parts of the South Island for a time.

The southwesterlies ease over the North Island on Friday, while turning more northwesterly over the South Island as a front approaches from the Tasman Sea.

An active front is expected to reach the South Island late on Saturday, preceded by northerly gales and rain.

This front is currently expected to move east over the South Island on Sunday, reaching the North Island at night.

Rainfall accumulations could exceed warning amounts about the South Canterbury headwaters, Fiordland, and southern Westland on Saturday.

In addition, there is a low risk that northerlies will reach severe gale about Fiordland on Saturday,