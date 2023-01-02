Search for Timaru fisherman scaled back

Searches north and south of the Opihi River mouth have not located the man, despite finding several items associated with him. Photo: Google Earth

Police have scaled back search efforts for a fisherman missing in the Opihi River in South Canterbury.

The man from Timaru was reported missing early on Friday morning after failing to return from a fishing trip the previous night.

Searches north and south of the Opihi River mouth, involving LandSAR volunteers from Rakaia and South Canterbury as well as the South Canterbury Coastguard, South Canterbury Helicopters and Police Search and Rescue staff have not located the man, despite finding several items associated with him.

Police are still keen for any member of the public to report sightings of items of interest as far north as Lake Ellesmere (Te Waihora) - specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, a blue and white T-shirt, blue shorts and a green plastic dinghy.

They have thanked local communities for searching beaches over the last few days and for notifying them about items of interest.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference file number 221230/4612.