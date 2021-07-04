Second body found after car goes into canal near Methven

The police dive squad has this morning found the body of a driver whose car crashed into an irrigation canal in Canterbury yesterday.

The car went in to the water early yesterday at Pudding Hill near Methven.

Search and Rescue staff yesterday recovered the car, which contained the body of a passenger, but there was no sign of the driver.

The police national dive squad was called in, and found the body of the driver in the canal today, RNZ reports.

A formal identification process is under way for both people, and inquiries are continuing.

- with ODT Online