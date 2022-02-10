Self-isolation rules expected to hinder tourism hotspots when border reopens

The tuatara water slide for children is a popular attraction at the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa. Photo: Shelly Topp

Bosses at one of Canterbury's leading tourism hotspots believe gains to the Covid-hit sector will not happen until self-isolation is scrapped.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has echoed the muted reactions of many operators around the country, in response to Government's plan to reopen the borders to the rest of the world.

Ten day self-isolation requirements for fully vaccinated travellers upon arrival has dampened enthusiasm for the sector with tourism leaders predicting little uptake due to the demands.

Hanmer Springs general manager Graeme Abbot said the requirements did not make it ''terribly appealing'' for prospective visitors.

"Until there's unrestricted entry, it's hard to see us getting any real growth back into the tourism market," he said.

"It won't be until there's no isolation will we start to see some numbers again."

Abbot said there may be some upturn with those Kiwis returning home to visit families, once they finish self-isolation, but he expected it to be small.

The facility usually attracts thousands over a long weekend period, however, numbers were significantly cut back due to restrictions under the red light setting.

"We were well under half, between a third to a half of where we should've been," Abbot said.

Tourism leaders in Kaikōura also expressed mixed feelings over border reopening plans, self-isolation again the main point of concern for those on the ground.

Destination Kaikōura general manager Lisa Bond said she did not envision anyone willing to travel to New Zealand to then spend a significant portion of time in self-isolation.

She said the stop-start nature of the pandemic had caused a lot of uncertainty for both local operators and holidaymakers.

"If it's hard for the business then it's hard for the traveller," she said.

"Following the [2016 Kaikoura] earthquake and now a pandemic, I think some people are genuinely wary and tired."

Compounding matters even further was an announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, confirming the country would be welcoming visitors from February 21.

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) said it was disheartening for operators as there was a "very high chance New Zealand will lose market share to Australia".

"We're thrilled for our Australian counterparts," TECNZ chief executive Lynda Keene said.

"Tourism businesses in Australia are rejoicing they have a date and can now plan to gear-up their operations and put the welcome mat out."

-By Adam Burns

Local Democracy Reporter