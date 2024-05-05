Sunday, 5 May 2024

Serious assault in Timaru investigated

    A person is in Christchurch Hospital following a serious assault in Timaru, police say.

    Officers were called to a property in Coonoor St about 5.20pm yesterday. 

    One person was taken to hospital where they remained in a serious but stable condition today. 

    Residents of the street may notice an increased police presence as a scene examination is carried out, police said today. 

    "Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

    "However, police believe that it has been a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety risk for the wider community."