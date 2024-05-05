Serious assault in Timaru investigated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person is in Christchurch Hospital following a serious assault in Timaru, police say.
Officers were called to a property in Coonoor St about 5.20pm yesterday.
One person was taken to hospital where they remained in a serious but stable condition today.
Residents of the street may notice an increased police presence as a scene examination is carried out, police said today.
"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.
"However, police believe that it has been a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety risk for the wider community."