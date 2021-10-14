Serious crash closes SH1 near Ashburton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said SH1 has been closed after the three-car crash near Wilkin St in Tinwald about 11.30am on Thursday.
The spokesman said three people were trapped in one vehicle but had been freed by 12.20pm. They are now with St John staff, he said.
A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said traffic is backed up "considerably" at the scene.
"Expect delays and please follow the direction of emergency services until this has been resolved."