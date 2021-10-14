Thursday, 14 October 2021

12.30 pm

Serious crash closes SH1 near Ashburton

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Photo: Daniel Tobin
    Several people have been injured in a crash that has blocked State Highway 1 near Ashburton.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said SH1 has been closed after the three-car crash near Wilkin St in Tinwald about 11.30am on Thursday.

    The spokesman said three people were trapped in one vehicle but had been freed by 12.20pm. They are now with St John staff, he said.

    Photo: Daniel Tobin
    A rescue helicopter is understood to be on its way to the scene.

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said  traffic is backed up "considerably" at the scene.

    "Expect delays and please follow the direction of emergency services until this has been resolved."

     

     

