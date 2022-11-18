Serious crash at Mt Hutt closes SH77

Police are currently attending a crash at the corner of Mt Hutt Station Rd in Canterbury, where one person has been seriously injured.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 2pm, on the corner of Mt Hutt Station Rd and Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd (SH77).

The crash involved two vehicles and has closed SH77 at the intersection with Mt Hutt Station Rd.

Waka Kotahi have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.