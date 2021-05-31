Monday, 31 May 2021

Serious crash on SH1 in North Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a truck on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury.

    A police spokesperson said the crash on Greta Rd, Greta Valley, between Omihi Rd and Motunau Beach Rd, was reported about 3.45pm on Monday.

    "Initial indications are there are injuries."

    Waka Kotahi NZTA said Greta Rd is currently blocked near Scargill Valley Rd.

    It advised motorists to delay their journey or avoid the route until the crash has been cleared.

