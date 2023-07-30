Sunday, 30 July 2023

Serious injuries after car hits house in Twizel

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A driver has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Twizel early today.

    Emergency services responded to the crash on Mackenzie Drive about 2.45am.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a car had "come off the road, and into a section and ended up against the side of a house".

    No-one was trapped, but she said there were thought to be injuries and a rescue helicopter had been called to the scene.

    Police said in a statement said initial reports were that there were serious injuries.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an inquiry is under way.

     