Serious injuries in crash near Ashburton

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a truck near Ashburton.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hackthorne Rd and Maronan Valetta Rd, near the settlements of Westerfield and Mayfield, involving a car and a truck.
"The collision was reported around 9:45am and initial indications suggest serious injuries," police said in a statement.The road is blocked while emergency services attend the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.