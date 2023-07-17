Monday, 17 July 2023

Breaking News 10.40 am

Serious injuries in crash near Ashburton

    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a truck near Ashburton.

    Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hackthorne Rd and Maronan Valetta Rd, near the settlements of Westerfield and Mayfield, involving a car and a truck.

    "The collision was reported around 9:45am and initial indications suggest serious injuries," police said in a statement. 

    The road is blocked while emergency services attend the scene.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area.