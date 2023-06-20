Serious injuries in crash near Mount Cook

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Mount Cook.
"Initial reports indicate there are serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised," police said in a statement.
Police were called to the scene on Mount Cook Rd (State Highway 80) about 12.05pm.
Shortly before 3pm Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the highway was closed and there were no detours available.