Saturday, 28 November 2020

4.25 pm

Serious three car crash near Rangiora

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads...
    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads at about 3.55pm. Photo: NZ Herald
    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Fernside, just outside Rangiora in the Waimakariri District.

    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett Road and Oxford Road at about 3.55pm.

    Initial indications are injuries have been sustained however details are not yet available.

    The road is closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area and instead travel via Lehmans Road though to Johns Road and Mount Thomas Road.

    The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter