Serious three car crash near Rangiora

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Fernside, just outside Rangiora in the Waimakariri District.

Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett Road and Oxford Road at about 3.55pm.

Initial indications are injuries have been sustained however details are not yet available.

The road is closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area and instead travel via Lehmans Road though to Johns Road and Mount Thomas Road.

The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.