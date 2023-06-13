Serious three-vehicle crash near Rangitata

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle collision in Canterbury.
The crash at the intersection of Clogstoun St and the Orari-Rangitata Highway (State Highway 1) was reported about 3.30pm today.
Police said initial indications suggest that one person has been seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place.