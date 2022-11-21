Severe gales, thunder, hail could hit from this afternoon

New Zealand is in for another battering with the MetService warning of more thunderstorms.

High winds also had the potential of reaching severe gales in Canterbury, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

A strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury high country from 8am to 2pm on Tuesday.

It comes after a weekend of wild weather saw a tornado rip through Taranaki, bringing down power lines and damaging roofs. A Waikato school was also damaged by a mini tornado and is closed today as a result.

Law said the extra warmth and humidity New Zealand has experienced in recent days has helped "spark off" some "very active" thunderstorms.

"We are likely to see some more thunderstorms today and Tuesday."

The risk of thunderstorms on Monday has also been extended across many parts of the country, Law said.

"The western side of the country this afternoon, especially for areas like Northland and Auckland, could hear some rumbles of thunder but we could also find thunderstorm and hail in the east for parts of Otago and Clutha this afternoon as well."

Tuesday could see heavy rain, more thunderstorms and strong winds across the North Island.

"While this system moves through very quickly there is the potential for a period of heavy rain accompanied by some more thunderstorms and strong winds.

"With plenty of activity still to come, this week is one to keep up with the latest forecasts and severe weather warnings."

MetService has issued both orange-level warnings and yellow-level warnings across the country.

They include a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty area, east of Ōpōtiki.

It is in place for 16 hours from 2pm on Tuesday and up to 140 millimetres of rain with thunderstorms can be expected.

Heavy rain watches have been put in place for Northland, the central North Island, and the ranges of Westland south of Otira and Fiordland.

They are all in place from Tuesday with periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and downpours possible.

Strong wind watches are in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne.

They are all in place from Tuesday evening, MetService said, and could approach severe gales at times.