SH1 closed after North Canterbury crash

Part of State Highway 1 in North Canterbury has been closed following a crash involving a truck this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 4am on Thursday.

SH1 has been blocked between Leader Rd East and Hawkes Rd, near Hawkswood.

A police spokesperson said Fire and Emergency NZ and an ambulance were called to the scene.

"At this stage only minor injuries have been reported.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays."

Motorists are advised to delay their journey or follow the detour in place via Inland Route 70.

The crash on SH1 near the Ohoka Rd on and off ramps. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

Meanwhile, another crash on SH1 this morning that blocked the southbound lane just past the Ohoka Rd on and off ramps has been cleared.

A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said traffic has built up in the area.

"The crash is now clear of the road with both lanes now available. Expect some delays as traffic congestion clears," they said.