SH1 reopened after bus, car collide

    State Highway 1 near Clarence has reopened after a collision between a bus and car left one person with critical injuries.

    Emergency services responded to the serious crash about 1pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

    Three people were injured. One person is in a critical condition. There were three people in the car at the time of the crash but no passengers on the bus. 

    A St John spokesperson said two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

    Ambulance staff treated one person in a critical condition and two others with moderate and minor injuries.

    SH1 was initially closed near the intersection of Penny Lane, north of Waipapa Bay, but reopened about 5pm, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said. 

    "Expect delays of up to 15 minutes as congestion eases through the area."

    The serious crash unit is investigating.

