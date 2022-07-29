SH1 reopened after bus, car collide

State Highway 1 near Clarence has reopened after a collision between a bus and car left one person with critical injuries.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash about 1pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Three people were injured. One person is in a critical condition. There were three people in the car at the time of the crash but no passengers on the bus.

A St John spokesperson said two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Ambulance staff treated one person in a critical condition and two others with moderate and minor injuries.

SH1 was initially closed near the intersection of Penny Lane, north of Waipapa Bay, but reopened about 5pm, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said.

"Expect delays of up to 15 minutes as congestion eases through the area."

The serious crash unit is investigating.