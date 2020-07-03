SH7 reopens after crash - but expect delays

A section of State Highway 7 in Canterbury has reopened after a crash on Friday afternoon but motorists are still being told to expect delays.

Police said initial reports were that two people had been injured in the crash. However, they have now verified no one was injured in the single car crash about 1pm on Lewis Pass Rd (SH7), which links Canterbury and the West Coast.

Police said the crash scene was near Rogers Cr, where SH7 follows the Boyle River.

"Disruptions to the road are expected through the afternoon as emergency services work to recover the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

"Police ask motorists in the area to slow down and take care around the crash scene, and in general due to poor weather conditions."

There are no detours in place and motorists should expect delays until the crash has been cleared.