Ski fields could open early as bumper season predicted

Accommodation providers around New Zealand ski fields are predicting busy ski slopes. Photo: Getty Images

Some New Zealand ski fields are considering opening early as local bookings and promising snow conditions predict a bumper season.

Accommodation providers around New Zealand ski fields are predicting busy ski slopes, with some areas showing double the interest on pre-Covid levels.

Rental companies show bookings from inbound Australian skiers along with strong domestic demand has led to some areas being almost fully booked out.

According to holiday home managers Bachcare, properties in Wanaka are already at 85 per cent occupancy compared with 72 per cent in 2019.

Pent up demand following a winter that saw Australian skiers locked out of the country has led to a boost in demand for holidays in the country's snow sports centres.

"What we can see from the latest figures is that the benefits of the trans-Tasman bubble are now flowing through into winter holiday home bookings," said Bachcare spokesperson, Zaina Razzaq.

"Forward bookings for centres within close proximity to ski fields such as Queenstown are up 115 per cent over 2019 and Ruapehu is up 85 per cent," she said.

New Zealand's ski slopes have been hit with a flurry of demand: Cardona Alpine Resort. Photo: Supplied

Queenstown's Coronet Peak is considering bringing its opening day forward by a week to 12 June, if conditions allow.

"It's looking really promising," said Paul Anderson, New Zealand Ski chief executive.

"Seeing those leading indicators give a lot better idea than just looking at lift passes".

Snow sports lessons and other products are well up on demand from 2019, said Anderson.

Currently August and September are a bit quieter "encourage people to book then when there is a bit more space around."

After a limited, domestic only All three of the company's resorts will be open 7 days a week.

"We're back to opening up as much as we can to meet demand."

Mt Hutt will open on 11 June, Coronet Peak is scheduled for the 19 June with the Remarkables opening 26 June.