Sleepwalking into arms of police

A man caught allegedly attempting to break into a car on a Dunedin driveway explained he was sleepwalking.

The owner of the car called police after seeing the man in his driveway attempting to break into his car on Morris St late last night.

When confronted by the homeowner, the 45 year old man said he was sleepwalking before leaving the property.

The man was arrested and charged with burglary. He is due to appear in court today.

By Iaine Priestley