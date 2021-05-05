Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Smoke from 'significant' burn-off seen across North Canterbury

    A helicopter has been called in to help with a "significant" controlled burn-off in North Canterbury. Photo: George Heard
    A helicopter has been called to help with a "significant" controlled burn-off in North Canterbury.

    More than a dozen 111 calls have been made to Fire and Emergency New Zealand after smoke from the huge hillside blaze near the Leader Rd could be seen as far away as Culverden and Cheviot.

    A Fenz spokesman said the burn-off was under control and that the landowner had enlisted the helicopter with monsoon bucket as a precautionary measure.

    He said while it was great that members of the public had phoned 111 and it was a significant fire, it was under control and there are no concerns.

    NZ Herald

     

