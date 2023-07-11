Snow and wind for parts of South

Image: MetService

Snow and strong winds are on the way for parts of the South as a cold front moves up the country today and tomorrow.

MetService said the front would hit the lower South Island late on Tuesday and the rest of the country during Wednesday, with the possibility of snow to 200m in parts of Otago and Southland.

The forecaster has several road snow warnings in place, and has also issued a strong wind watch for Clutha and coastal Southland, including Stewart Island.

Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, from 3am to 11am tomorrow.

Road snow warnings

Lindis Pass (State Highway 8)

Period: 6hrs from 4am-10am Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: A few show showers may affect the road Wednesday morning. 1 cm of snow is possible at times above about 600 metres.

Crown Range Road

Period: 8hrs from 4am - noon Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road Wednesday morning. Expect 2 to 3 cm of snow to accumulate. Note further snow is possible overnight Wednesday to early Thursday morning.

Milford Road (SH94)

Period: 9hrs from 3am - noon Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road above about 300 metres Wednesday morning. Expect 2 to 4 cm of snow to accumulate above 600 metres with lesser amounts further down. Note, further snow possible Wednesday evening.