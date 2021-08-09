Snow closes highways; drivers urged to take care

arthurs_point_snow.jpg Snow dusts Arthurs Point, near Queenstown, yesterday, where the mercury struggled to reach 3degC. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Snow and ice have closed state highways this morning, and drivers are being urged to take care on southern roads.

Particularly heavy snow fell around Twizel and Omarama where temperatures dropped to -5degC and reached a high of just 3degC. Meanwhile, there are light snow flurries across Christchruch this morning.

However, the brunt of the rapidly deepening low moved east across central New Zealand, bringing heavy snow to low levels and severe gale southerlies to northern Canterbury and southern Marlborough, and central and southern parts of the North Island.

A MetService spokeswoman said it was likely to disrupt travel, damage trees and powerlines, and cause stress to livestock.

New Zealand Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said the significant amounts of new snow for many eastern alpine regions in the South Island and for the central North Island had prompted the organisation to raise the official avalanche danger ratings to "high" for Aoraki/Mt Cook, Two Thumbs, Craigieburn, Nelson Lakes and Tongariro.

It had also been raised to "considerable" danger at Arthur’s Pass, Mt Hutt, Taranaki and Ohau.

Canterbury road updates

Road closed snow: Road Closure - SH 7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction - Lewis Pas

Road closed snow: Road Closure - SH 73 Springfield to Castle Hill - Porters Pass

Road closed snow: Road Closure - SH 73 Arthurs Pass to Otira

Delay ice and snow: Area Warning - SH 1 Oaro to Waipara

MetService yesterday issued a warning for the Dunedin to Waitati Highway last night, saying snow showers were expected to leave 1cm-2cm of snow near the summit and lesser amounts down to 300m, up until 11am today.

The NZ Transport Agency advised this morning that the road was closed, and motorists have reported snow on the motorway and other elevated roads around the city.

There are also reports of minor accidents in some places.

The forecaster said a few light snow showers may also affect the Crown Range Road this morning, and the Milford Road (State Highway 94) above 400m for a time this afternoon.

Snow dusted the hill suburbs of Dunedin yesterday afternoon, and many inland Otago and Southland areas received a few centimetres.

"The first fine, clear day following this system is likely to produce numerous loose wet avalanches as the snow warms up from being exposed to the sun.

"The 24-48 hour period after a storm like this one is the most dangerous, and while the temptation is to rush out and get the fresh powder, it’s really the time for patience and a cautious approach," he said.

The MetService spokeswoman said cold southwesterlies were expected to ease tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure built over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea.

However, there remained a possibility of severe gale southwesterlies around coastal Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, and possible heavy snow about Taihape early tomorrow morning.

"Another front should move on to the South Island on Thursday, bringing moderate confidence of warning amounts of rain to Fiordland, central and southern Westland (mainly about the ranges), while there is low confidence about northern Westland and Buller as the front moves northwards late Thursday into Friday.

"Additionally, there is low confidence of northwest gales becoming severe through parts of Fiordland, Southland, Otago and the Canterbury high country on Thursday."

