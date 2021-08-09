Snow closes highways; motorists stranded on Arthur's Pass

Snow dusts Arthurs Point, near Queenstown, yesterday, where the mercury struggled to reach 3degC. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Snow and ice have closed state highways this morning, and drivers are being urged to take care on southern roads.

Particularly heavy snow fell around Twizel and Omarama where temperatures dropped to -5degC and reached a high of just 3degC. Meanwhile, there were light snow flurries across Christchurch this morning.

However, the brunt of the rapidly deepening low moved east across central New Zealand, bringing heavy snow to low levels and severe gale southerlies to northern Canterbury and southern Marlborough, and central and southern parts of the North Island.

A MetService spokeswoman said it was likely to disrupt travel, damage trees and powerlines, and cause stress to livestock.

New Zealand Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said the significant amounts of new snow for many eastern alpine regions in the South Island and for the central North Island had prompted the organisation to raise the official avalanche danger ratings to "high" for Aoraki/Mt Cook, Two Thumbs, Craigieburn, Nelson Lakes and Tongariro.

It had also been raised to "considerable" danger at Arthur’s Pass, Mt Hutt, Taranaki and Ohau.

Stranded motorists

As the southerly blast hit the high country last night, motorists were stranded in and around Arthur's Pass and some were taken in by locals.

Nick Menary, a ranger at with the Department of Conservation, said drivers who got stuck on the roads were put up overnight by civil defence at at Castle Hill, while others stayed at Flock Hill station and Arthur's Pass.

"I think a lot of people were moving on the road yesterday and I think a lot of them didn't have chains," he said.

"We've basically got a full town and we've opened up our civil defence community centre for some of these stranded people.

"A lot of people opened up their homes in town because the paid accommodation filled up pretty quickly."

The skies cleared this morning and there was about 15cm of snow on the ground, he said.

"This is the first decent snowfall we've had in a couple of winters so actually we're kind of delighted really."

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Tresca Forrester said the weather is due to clear in the South, and passes will be reassessed around midday, but conditions will be treacherous even if the passes are open.

"The roads are going to remain icy for the next couple of days," Forrester said.

Aaron Cormack, assistant operations manager with Hanmer Springs Attractions, said snowfall stopped late last night after and leaving snow 19cm deep in his front yard. He said roads around the inland Canterbury town were icy or slushy and graders had been out.

A farmer inland from Seddon, in Marlborough, said his property was spared snow but there was surface flooding as rain ran off ground already sodden from recent flooding. Warwick Lissaman said the heavy rain caused minor slipping on his farm.

A snow warning is in place for eastern parts of the country including Canterbury, Wellington and Hawke's Bay.

A wind warning is also in place with gales affecting flights and ferry crossings in Wellington.

Ferry crossings are cancelled this morning and passengers flying in or out of Wellington should check the airport's website.

Gale southerlies and snow showers to 200-300m in southern and eastern areas of the North Island would gradually ease later today, MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Bill Singh said some parts of Southland and eastern areas north of Rakaia would get light snow showers this morning.

Canterbury road updates

• SH1 Waitati to Pine Hill - ICE

• SH7 Lewis Pass (Hamner Turn off to Springs Junction) - SNOW

• UPDATE: SH8 Lake Pukaki to Burkes Pass - SNOW & ICE

• SH73 Porters Pass (Springfield to Castle Hill) - SNOW

• SH73 Arthur's Pass to Otira - SNOW

Dunedin’s Northern Motorway has reopened after a closure of several hours owing to snow and ice this morning.

MetService yesterday issued a warning for the Dunedin to Waitati Highway last night, saying snow showers were expected to leave 1cm-2cm of snow near the summit and lesser amounts down to 300m, up until 11am today.

The NZ Transport Agency advised this morning advised of the closure, which led to traffic backing up at Pine Hill and Waitati, but around 9.25am they advised that the road had reopened.

Just before 8am an Otago Daily Times photographer said there were half a dozen trucks parked at the top of the motorway, and conditions were very icy.

There are also reports of minor accidents in some places around the city. Three Mile Hill road was also closed this morning and snow was reported as lying in some Dunedin hill suburbs.

The wintry conditions have meant a late start for some city schools, including St Hilda's Collegiate, Wakari School, Halfway Bush School, Dunedin North Intermediate, Waikouaiti School and Brockville School.

MetService said a few light snow showers may also affect the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka this morning, and the Milford Road (State Highway 94) above 400m for a time this afternoon.

The wintry blast has hit harder further north, closing roads in the North Island, including the Desert Road (SH2), and SH4 through National Park.

The NZ Transport Agency said drivers would need to detour via Napier or New Plymouth, adding an extra four to five travel time.

The South Island's more northern alpine passes - Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass, Lewis Pass - are all closed.

"The first fine, clear day following this system is likely to produce numerous loose wet avalanches as the snow warms up from being exposed to the sun.

"The 24-48 hour period after a storm like this one is the most dangerous, and while the temptation is to rush out and get the fresh powder, it’s really the time for patience and a cautious approach," he said.

The MetService spokeswoman said cold southwesterlies were expected to ease tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure built over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea.

However, there remained a possibility of severe gale southwesterlies around coastal Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, and possible heavy snow about Taihape early tomorrow morning.

"Another front should move on to the South Island on Thursday, bringing moderate confidence of warning amounts of rain to Fiordland, central and southern Westland (mainly about the ranges), while there is low confidence about northern Westland and Buller as the front moves northwards late Thursday into Friday.

"Additionally, there is low confidence of northwest gales becoming severe through parts of Fiordland, Southland, Otago and the Canterbury high country on Thursday."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz