Snow closes roads, 120km/h gusts in Christchurch

A wintry blast has brought snow to parts of the South Island, closing some roads and making driving conditions treacherous.

In a 10am update, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said the Crown Range road remained closed and crews were working to clear snow and ice and grit the road.

"More grit is being spread but it's still snowing up there."

Snow warnings have also been issued for the alpine passes in Canterbury.

In Christchurch, gusts of up to 80km/h battered the central city last night, while 120km/h gusts were recorded on Banks Peninsula and the Port Hills.

Thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain, snow and gales have also affected areas north of the Rakaia River.

Queenstown Lakes District Council said more snow is expected this morning and it advised drivers to carry chains.

Meanwhile, roads in Wakatipu were wet and temperatures were hovering around freezing at daybreak. Motorists were urged to take care on bridge decks and in shady spots.

Coronet Peak Rd is open up to the Skippers Road turn-off. The rest of Coronet Peak Rd remains closed.

Snow has fallen around Kingston, and there are reports of a tree down on the highway about 5km north of the township. Snow has also fallen around Arrowtown, and reportedly in many hilly areas around the South.

A heavy snow watch remains in place for much of Otago and Southland through to noon today.

In the North Island, snow has closed the Desert Road (SH1) between Turangi and Waiouru, and SH46 between Rangipo and Tongariro.