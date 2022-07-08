Snow closes roads, skifields

Snow on the Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService webcam

Snow has closed roads and skifields, and prompted warnings for motorists in parts of the South Island as a wintry blast makes its way through.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says the Crown Range Road is closed between Eastbourne and Cardrona "due to heavy snow and an underlying layer of black ice".

The council said the alternative route via Kawarau Gorge was open but also affected by snow, and urged motorists to take care.

"Make sure you're carrying your chains wherever your travelling on the network today."

The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) is also closed due to heavy snow.

The snow has also forced the closure of three of the region's main skifields. Cardrona Alpine Resort, the Remarkables and Treble Cone are all closed, and are reporting blizzard conditions. Coronet Peak says it is open, and all vehicles must carry chains.

The closures come as MetService says there could be heavy falls in the South Island in coming days.

The forecaster says as much as 10cm of snow could fall as low as 400m, with up to 15cm above 700m, in the Canterbury high country this morning.

Some snow could also fall to 400m, with more above 700m, until 10am today in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Snow was forecast to keep falling in parts of Canterbury over the next few days, and Southern Lakes and Central Otago could have falls to 500m on Saturday.

Snow could be heavy above 500m on Tuesday in Canterbury, North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha.